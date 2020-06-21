Lucas Lim, 30

Fitness trainer

Height: 1.89m Weight: 88kg

Exercise regimen: I train five to six times a week, hitting different muscle groups each day with resistance training. I incorporate callisthenics in my workouts as I believe it is important to be functional. I clock my cardio mainly through jogging and street dance, hitting at least two sessions each week.

Diet: I have four balanced meals a day, ensuring that I hit my protein intake. The bulk of my calories are consumed earlier in the day. I do not take fast food. Neither do I drink nor smoke and I hardly take snacks.

Zhang Shiqi, 29

Digital marketer

Height: 1.60m Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I specialise in waacking (a form of street dance) and I practise once or twice a week. I also do resistance training and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) once a week with my husband to build strength and lean muscles.

Diet: I love fruits and vegetables. I consume mainly chicken, pork and seafood to hit my protein intake. When I am not working out, I try to reduce food intake.