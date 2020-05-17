Nicholas Jacob, 31

Fitness trainer

Height: 1.75m Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I work out once or twice a day up to five or six times a week. As a head trainer at F45 Changi Business Park, I conduct daily classes from home via Zoom. They involve a mix of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and resistance training. Conducting classes and working out together have become part of my workout regimen during the circuit breaker.

Diet: I eat what like but work out doubly hard to keep in shape. Having been a former bodybuilder for five years and sticking to strict diets, I've learnt that it is important to strike a balance.

Chloe Low, 22

Undergraduate and trainer

Height: 1.70m Weight: 56kg

Exercise regimen: I try to work out daily and incorporate a mixture of cardio and weights and HIIT into my routine. On lighter/recovery days, I opt for spinning or yoga to help my body to recover.

Diet: Acai bowls are my weakness and I have them at least twice a week for breakfast. I consume everything in moderation and avoid over-eating. I also avoid soft drinks, oily and fried food.

WATCH Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times