Sam Ahdash, 36
Scientist
Height: 1.79m Weight: 78kg
Exercise regimen: I do HITT (High-intensity Interval Training) training online five times a week with my buddies. Working out with them helps to keep me mentally strong. I also run before 6am every day.
Diet: My diet is plant-based; no meat, eggs or dairy products. I get my protein from tofu, tempeh and legumes.
Karen Lee, 31
Fashion entrepreneur
Height: 1.58m Weight: 45kg
Exercise regimen: I have converted from weekly dance training to online dance conditioning workouts since the circuit breaker set in. I do HIIT exercises once a week to maintain my stamina and strengthen my muscles. I still cycle two to three times a week.
Diet: My meals are quite balanced, with some protein and vegetables, and I try to stay away from sugary drinks and oily food.
