Sam Ahdash, 36

Scientist

Height: 1.79m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: I do HITT (High-intensity Interval Training) training online five times a week with my buddies. Working out with them helps to keep me mentally strong. I also run before 6am every day.

Diet: My diet is plant-based; no meat, eggs or dairy products. I get my protein from tofu, tempeh and legumes.

Karen Lee, 31

Fashion entrepreneur

Height: 1.58m Weight: 45kg

Exercise regimen: I have converted from weekly dance training to online dance conditioning workouts since the circuit breaker set in. I do HIIT exercises once a week to maintain my stamina and strengthen my muscles. I still cycle two to three times a week.

Diet: My meals are quite balanced, with some protein and vegetables, and I try to stay away from sugary drinks and oily food.

WATCH Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times