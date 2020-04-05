Dominic Ang, 32

Sport and fitness instructor

Height: 1.85m Weight: 80kg

Exercise regimen: My goal is to gain muscle mass, so I do weightlifting four times a week. I vary between upper-body and lower-body push-pull exercises, targeting all muscle groups. My training focuses on muscular hypertrophy.

Diet: I have a big breakfast, consisting of high carbs and high protein - peanut butter, oats, milk and eggs. I have a decent meal every three hours. I go for high-protein meats like chicken, beef and fish - preferably steamed or roasted, but definitely not deep fried. For dinner, I eat as little carbs as possible. I stop eating at least an hour before I sleep.

Ruby Leviticus Tay, 38

Freelance trainer

Height: 1.66m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: When I was overweight, I started the day with hour-long walks, six days a week. Now that I'm lighter, I've replaced the walks with jogs. This is followed by either weight training or a swim. The weight training is simple stuff like callisthenics (push-ups and isometric workouts). I also do squats and kettlebell workouts and play badminton, table tennis and bowl.

Diet: I do intermittent fasting, from noon to 8pm. Within that window, I eat to my heart's content, and deal with my cravings. I choose alternatives to milk which are plant based, and quality food like grass-fed meat. Outside of the window, I have water or drinks with zero calories, like black coffee.

