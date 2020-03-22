Daryl Poh, 23

Student

Height: 1.84m Weight: 76kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym six days a week, spending about three hours each session in which I do mainly weight training and calisthenics. The last half an hour of a session consists of a short rest before I do some cardio exercises.

Diet: My breakfast is usually 10 egg whites, two slices of wholemeal bread, and two servings of protein powder. Lunch is fish and sometimes more egg whites with brown rice, and my dinner is another two scoops of protein powder. I avoid beer as I am not fond of it, and I also try to avoid deep-fried food and sugary items. I love mala-sauce dishes.

Crystal Huang, 23

Financial consultant

Height: 1.67m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise on a weekly basis, running a distance of at least 2.4km or following fitness-routine videos to tackle specific areas I would like to train. I also enjoy playing badminton occasionally with my friends.

Diet: I eat chicken salad for breakfast. I am flexible with my choices for lunch, and will avoid carbohydrates for dinner. I also do not take sweets, carbonated drinks, and fried food. My favourite food changes frequently and my current favourite would be burritos as I can customise the ingredients according to my diet. On cheat days, I go for mala-sauce dishes or have a steamboat meal.