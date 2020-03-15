Edwin Por, 48

Entrepreneur

Height: 1.76m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at least 30 minutes daily in the morning. I do pull-ups and push-ups regularly, run and play badminton during weekends.

Diet: I drink at least 3 litres of ionised water daily with organic Okinawa turmeric supplement and eat whatever I want, but in moderation. I detoxify fortnightly by going vegetarian. I usually avoid processed food, dairy products and sugary drinks.

Winnie Por, 51

Homemaker

Height: 1.63m Weight: 45kg

Exercise regimen: I do stretching exercises and run daily in the morning and play badminton during weekends.

Diet: I drink at least 200ml of warm alkaline water and drink at least two litres of water daily. I eat more vegetables than meat. I drink collagen and take fish oil supplements frequently. I usually avoid processed meat, dairy products and sugary drinks. I detoxify fortnightly by having vegetarian meals.

Watch Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times