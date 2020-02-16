Joedha Ghosh, 38

Assistant vice-president, banking

Height: 1.78m Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: I spend six days a week in the gym. I do weight training three or four days a week for 20-25 minutes, plus 10-15 minutes of abs exercises. My focus has always been cardio, hence four days of running per week. It helps me to feel light and remain fresh. I like outdoor running and try to do a 10-12 km run twice a week, preferably in the mornings. I love obstacle races and am very much into the Spartan ones.

Diet: I ensure I eat complex carbs and a good amount of protein. I try to restrict carb intake after the middle of the day and also avoid a heavy dinner. Except for breakfast, I eat multiple meals in small quantities. I usually avoid eating less than two hours before sleeping. I try to avoid fast food, ice cream and carbonated drinks. I also do not take any supplements.

Eunice Yeo, 38

Bank associate

Height: 1.6m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I train at a fitness centre on weekdays for 45-60 minutes each session. My typical workout includes 5-10km runs, strength training, followed by body weight workouts, and ending with some stretching and foam rolling. For weekends, I prefer an outdoor 10km run with my husband. I'm now training for the Spartan Race in Vietnam.

Diet: I have a nutritious breakfast, including mixed fruits with muesli, non-fat yoghurt, and coffee without sugar. After my workout, I love to eat wholemeal raisin bread. For lunch, it's usually salads or sandwiches with adequate protein. For dinner, it's low-carb meals like grilled chicken wraps. Occasionally I'll indulge in dark chocolate.