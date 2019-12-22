Gerald Tan, 31

Fitness entrepreneur

Height: 1.75m Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I hit the gym at least four to five times a week. I focus primarily on strength training, which means a lot of compound lifts (like bench press and squats). I aim for a moderate volume (three to four sets) but a higher frequency. I also do short 20-minute cardio sessions twice a week.

Diet: I eat three or four meals a day including a light snack, making sure I have adequate amounts of protein and calories. I do not avoid specific types of food. But I try to avoid under-eating even on busy schedules.

Lim Sue Rou, 25

Corporate business planner

Height: 1.57m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I train at home daily, mostly doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or Tabata exercises. I do two to three sets a day, and each set takes about 10 to 15 minutes. I start with a full-body workout, followed by another set or two on targeted areas like my abdomen or leg. My aim is to have a sustainable fitness routine with quick and effective exercises in the comfort of my home.

Diet: I eat whatever I want but in moderation. "Eat to satisfy the cravings but not the stomach" is my rule of thumb. I have been a pescatarian for almost three years so fish is my primary source of protein. I have been strictly controlling my alcohol intake, for example I limit myself to a maximum of half pint of beer for each business dinner.

Text and pictures by Lim Yaohui