Jaryl Ong, 31

Media salesman

Height: 1.68m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym on weekday mornings for high-intensity interval training sessions. Each session lasts 45 minutes and I work on different muscle groups during various exercises such as burpees, plyo lunges, bicycle crunches and shuttle sprints.

Diet: I was on an eight-week challenge, targeting a calorie deficit of 1,900 calories per day. My diet was lean protein such as chicken breast, beef and lamb strips. I also had healthy fat such as salmon, avocado and nuts, and low to moderate carbohydrates such as quinoa, oats, brown rice. I lost 16kg and 58 per cent relative body fat after eight weeks.

Nowell Tan, 27

Air stewardess

Height: 1.64m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise whenever my schedule permits. I go for spinning class at least once a week. Spinning is essentially an intensive cardiovascular workout where you ride on a stationary bicycle. I also enjoy going on long runs and working out at the gym.

Diet: I don't really have a specific diet but I try to avoid sweet food and soft drinks.