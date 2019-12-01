Alvin Tan, 31

Freelance coach

Height: 1.72m Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen: I have been a "Ninja Warrior" aka "Sasuke" contestant since 2012, training and competing around the world. I use urban structures, fitness corners and playgrounds to simulate the movements for clearing technical obstacles. I aspire to be a full-time ninja coach. My training focuses on bodyweight workouts.

Diet: I eat non-greasy, non-fried food, preferably steamed or blanched. I drink lots of water and non-sugary drinks, as well as take multi-vitamins.

Vivian Chen, 27

Dentist

Height: 1.65m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise six or seven times a week but allow one day for total rest. I compete in Spartan (obstacle course) racing during the race season (March-October). I try to even out my running and strength sessions. I also try to fit in some active recovery such as yoga or swimming.

Diet: I have been on a high-(healthy) fat and low-carbohydrate diet. I try to cook most of my meals (grilled fish or meat, with plenty of vegetables, eggs and tofu) and avoid processed foods. I snack on nuts, cheese, dark chocolate and fruit. When eating out or on holiday, I'll eat whatever I like (burgers, pizza, dim sum, etc).

Text and pictures by Kevin Lim