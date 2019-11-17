Lim Yao Peng, 30

Speed and strength specialist

Height: 1.68m Weight: 71kg

Exercise regimen: I usually do high-intensity interval training ( HIIT), strength training and sprint-based training. I previously trained up to six times a week for two to three hours each time but I'm currently training between two and four times a week for 45-60 minutes each session.

Diet: I call mine a 'see-food' diet as I eat anything, but I'm aware of what goes into my body. I eat based on cravings, energy level and activity level for the day.

Cheryl Tay, 33

Founder of Rock The Naked Truth, a body image movement

Height: 1.67m Weight: 61kg

Exercise regimen: When training for a triathlon, I swim, cycle and run two to three times a week for each discipline. I will also add a few HIIT sessions if I can.

Diet: I eat whatever I feel like having. Usually, a lot of chocolates, rice, noodles, chicken and fish. I really love Japanese food.

