Lestin Kharthigayan, 38

Part-time actor, model; operations executive

Height: 1.76m Weight: 83kg

Exercise regimen: At the gym, I lift weights, focusing on the chest, back, shoulders, arms and legs. One day a week is for cardiovascular exercise, climbing up and down 17 storeys, six to eight times. I also play football once a week.

Diet: I start the day with a glass of warm water with lemon and honey, as a form of detox. Breakfast is usually protein powder with oats and fruits. Lunch is broccoli, hard-boiled eggs and chicken breast. After workouts, I'll have sweet potatoes, and dinner is either beef or steamed fish, with broccoli and scrambled eggs. I avoid mutton and fried food.

Nooryani Abdul Talib, 42

Trainer and event facilitator

Height: 1.55m Weight: 45kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym four times a week, exercising for about two hours each session. I work on different muscle groups and include a core workout. My fifth session involves electro-muscular stimulation, where I wear a vest that transmits electric impulses to the various muscle groups while working out for 20 minutes. I started running again after a bad knee injury and also compete in kettlebell sports.

Diet: Breakfast is five egg whites with two yolks or rolled oats. Lunch is usually brown rice, chicken breast and leafy vegetables. Sometimes at dinner, I substitute brown rice with sweet potato. I snack on nuts and natural Greek yogurt. I avoid fried and oily food, chocolates and soft drinks. I drink only water and black coffee.