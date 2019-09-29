Gavin Goh, 34

IT consultant

Height: 1.70m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I work out every morning for an hour. I focus on different muscle groups, alternating between pull and push exercises. On certain evenings, I cycle or use the stepper machine for half an hour to work on my cardio.

Diet: I eat whatever I want but in moderation. I usually avoid sugary drinks. On days before photo shoots, I practise carb cycling - I alternate the intake of carbs like rice, taking it every other day.

Peggy Chang, 34

Self-employed

Height: 1.68m Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: I do yoga or strength training at least four times a week. I practise Ashtanga yoga twice or thrice a week. I include other body-weight callisthenics and exercises like push-ups, planks and L-sits.

Diet: I eat anything but I try to keep to just one or two meals a day. I indulge in my guilty pleasures every now and then, after which I'll try to make up by eating cleaner or less the following day.