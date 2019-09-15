Hot Bods: Siew Ben Quan and Charlotte Kiew

Siew Ben Quan, 23

Influencer

Height: 1.74m Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym for strength training five times a week, each session targeting a specific muscle group. I also try to run twice a week, clocking about 4km each time.

Diet: I try to have a balanced diet, usually rice, meat and vegetables. I avoid taking soft drinks, but I do have a sweet tooth and will occasionally indulge in chocolates and cake.

Charlotte Kiew, 31

Fitness trainer

Height: 1.67m Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: I work out four to five times a week, mixing strength training and cardio with the occasional yoga session for flexibility. I train different muscle groups each time. Shoulder exercises, such as hip thrust and shoulder press, are my favourite.

Diet: I'm on a supplemented keto diet. On top of the exogenous ketones that I drink daily, I also consume a low carb high fat (LCHF) diet - mostly healthy fats like salmon, avocado, nuts, plus olive and coconut oil.