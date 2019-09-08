Jarrell Tan, 30

IT specialist

Height: 1.7m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym for strength training five times a week, each session targeting a specific muscle group. I also try to run twice a week, clocking about 4km each time.

Diet: I try to have a balanced diet, usually rice, meat and vegetables. I avoid taking soft drinks, but I do have a sweet tooth and will occasionally indulge in chocolates and cake.

Dorcas Tan, 44

CEO and founder of Recruit Inc

Height: 1.58m Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I play a variety of sports four or five times a week, including 5-10km runs, spinning or HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes, muay thai, rock climbing and inline skating. I am a 10-time marathon runner and, as part of my training, I do speed skipping (1,000 skips) at home when I do not feel like going outdoors.

Diet: Breakfast is usually a glass of avocado milkshake or a bowl of plain oats without sugar. If I am training for an endurance race, I will increase my carbo intake and have bread with kaya and butter. Lunch is usually fish soup without rice. Once a week, I pack a lunch box with cherry tomatoes, chicken breast, black beans, broccoli and carrots. For dinner, I eat almost anything, usually stir-fried Chinese home-cooked food with three spoonfuls of brown rice. I always have milk for supper.

Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern