Text and pictures by Timothy David

Ruain Ramos, 23

Student

Height: 1.77m Weight: 80kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym four or five times a week and work out different muscle groups while focusing on compound movements such as squats, bench presses and dead lifts. I do barbell and dumbbell presses for my chest and work out with cables and dumbbells for my triceps. For shoulder exercises, I do dumbbell presses and side lateral movements and on back days I do a combination of rolls, dead lifts and weighted pull ups. For lower-body workouts, I do squats, lunges and hamstring curls.

Diet: I am in the process of bulking up so my carb intake includes complex carbs such as sweet potatoes and oats. I include chicken, eggs and fish for my proteins and completely avoid sugary drinks. I reward myself with mee goreng on cheat days or treat myself to fast food such as pizza or fried chicken once every fortnight. I have also started playing rugby this year and play in the forward positions.

Manju Thanesh, 24

Retail sales support

Height: 1.6m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I work out three or four times a week. Warming up with cardio exercises such as running on the treadmill with incline intervals and sprints, I go on to do mountain climbers, flutter kicks, scissors, leg raises, Russian twists, push ups and toe taps to strengthen my core. I also stay active by playing hockey and floorball.

Diet: I swear by drinking lemon water every morning and before I go to bed at night to detox my body and avoid all carbonated drinks. I include white meat like chicken breast, lean meat and salmon in my daily diet. The only sweet treat I allow myself is vegan ice cream twice or thrice a week, which is healthier and to prevent breakouts.