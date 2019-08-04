Nicholas Teo, 26

Fitness instructor

Height: 1.67m Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: I played tchoukball for seven years before starting CrossFit, so I've always been active. I train six days a week, occasionally twice a day. With CrossFit, my training allows me to dabble in weightlifting, callisthenics, aerobic exercises and metabolic conditioning, among other things. The variety of movements keeps it interesting.

Diet: I eat in moderation, not stopping myself from enjoying food. I try to get enough calories to train consistently.

Lynne Soon, 31

Yoga and swimming instructor

Height: 1.63m Weight: 56kg

Exercise regimen: I don't have a fixed regimen. I usually go with the flow. Within a week, I try to have my own yoga practice at least twice, outside of teaching. I hit the gym once or twice to work on some light resistance training. I also meet my friends for rock climbing.

Diet: Eat anything! As a yoga practitioner, I believe in advocating self-love and self-acceptance. I do indulge in ice-cream and bubble tea (lowest sugar level). I also eat as much vegetables as possible. Small positive changes go a long way over time.