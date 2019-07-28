Ammirul Emmran Mazlan, 24

Professional footballer

Height: 1.74m Weight: 63kg

Exercise regimen: I start the day with a plate of toast, butter and yogurt. Sometimes I have an omelette with ham and cheese. For lunch, it's pasta or rice and chicken. For afternoon snacks, I probably have some fruits, gummy candy or sandwich. Dinner is chicken rice. I drink a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Diet: I train 4-5 times a week, with a match on a weekday or weekend. In the morning, it's strength and conditioning workouts. Other days, I just work on my upper body. Football training starts at 5pm. After warming up and stretching, we go through functional activities like heading, running backwards, sideways, skipping and sprinting, followed by tactical training by the coach. It usually ends with a 5x5 match.

Radhika Shanmugam, 34

Staff nurse

Height: 1.54m Weight: 41kg

Exercise regimen: I work out in the gym, doing weights, strengthening and high-intensity interval training.

Diet: I maintain a strict diet, avoiding fried food and sugary drinks. I have lots of water and milk, and a healthy dose of protein. Fruits and vegetable are an important part of my diet.

Text and pictures by Benjamin Seetor