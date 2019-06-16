Text and pictures by Chong Jun Liang

Gary Koh, 58

Consultant

Height: 1.68m Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I hit the gym five times a week. I do HIIT ( high-intensity interval training) on Monday and work on strength and endurance the rest of the week.

Diet: No specific diet. I make sure I Ioad up on my proteins after training sessions . Basically, I have low-carb food and a good balance of protein in my two daily meals.

Shermaine Tan, 27

Manager

Height: 1.62m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I do strength and conditioning at least three times a week. The other days are focused on yoga and stretches. An active fitness regimen is a part of my lifestyle.

Diet: I practise intermittent fasting and have been following a low-carb lifestyle. I am trying out the ketogenic diet.