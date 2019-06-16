Hot Bods

Left: Eugene Toong, 36. Right:Elizabeth Chua, 27.
Left: Gary Koh, 58. Right: Shermaine Tan, 27PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Text and pictures by Chong Jun Liang

Gary Koh, 58

Consultant

Height: 1.68m Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I hit the gym five times a week. I do HIIT ( high-intensity interval training) on Monday and work on strength and endurance the rest of the week.

Diet: No specific diet. I make sure I Ioad up on my proteins after training sessions . Basically, I have low-carb food and a good balance of protein in my two daily meals.

Shermaine Tan, 27

Manager

Height: 1.62m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I do strength and conditioning at least three times a week. The other days are focused on yoga and stretches. An active fitness regimen is a part of my lifestyle.

Diet: I practise intermittent fasting and have been following a low-carb lifestyle. I am trying out the ketogenic diet.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 16, 2019, with the headline 'Hot Bods'.
