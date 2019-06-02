Kenneth Lee, 31

Bank assistant vice-president

Height: 1.73m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I'll usually hit the gym before work every morning, during which I'll focus on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training, among others. At least twice a week, I'll also go for lunchtime or evening runs around my workplace. On weekends, I have dragon-boat training, which includes water training and CrossFit.

Diet: I eat almost everything. It probably helps that I don't have a sweet tooth, so I don't crave things like chocolate, desserts or sugary drinks.

Lim Xiaowei, 30

Bank relationship manager

Height: 1.64m Weight: 64kg

Exercise regimen: Our dragon boat team usually train about four times a week - two days of land training and two days of water training. We also added more water sessions in the past month or so to better prepare ourselves for the DBS Marina Regatta. That aside, I also try to work out during lunch or after work. I usually do cardio exercises, as well as some weight training.

Diet: No specific diet, but I try to stay away from processed food, or food that's oily or deep fried. I also prepare my own meals when I can - this tends to be healthier than eating out, and helps ensure the right proportion of carbs, vegetables and protein. But I do have cheat days.