Shah Ridzuan Zulkifly, 21, Student

Height: 1.62m

Weight: 76kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym 5-6 times a week, usually to do heavy compound training such as overhead military presses for shoulders. My favourite exercise is the bench press for chest workouts.

Diet: My diet is flexible with more carbohydrates and protein. I like home-cooked meals containing 60 per cent dairy and other healthy food.

Nur Insyirah Amir, 24, Teacher's aide

Height: 1.57m

Weight: 56kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at the gym four times a week, usually after work. I have participated in powerlifting competitions. In eight outings, I won seven golds and one silver. I mix heavyweight and aerobic exercises to improve endurance, strength, flexibility and balance.

Diet: My diet is flexible, with more protein and carbohydrates. When I have to make weight for competitions, I decrease my fat and carbohydrate intake. My hobbies are netball, hiking and trekking all over the globe.