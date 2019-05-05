Jordan Yeoh, 32

Fitness celebrity

Height: 1.79m Weight: 82kg

Exercise regimen: I work out six days a week focusing on different muscle groups. On Mondays, I focus on my lower body; Tuesdays and Fridays I do push pulls to target my upper body and a 20-30min evening run; Wednesdays and Saturdays I work on my arms, shoulders and abs; Thursdays I either rest or go for a light 7-10km run or 30 min body-weight training. I rest on Sundays.

Diet: The key is counting calories and macros. I believe in consuming the right amount of calories determined by my body composition. Strategy wise, I incorporate a time-restricted type of diet where I don't eat breakfast and I reserve my calories to the end of the day. This gives me more freedom to consume a little bit more calories in a limited feeding window. I also incorporate a little bit of IIFYM (If It Fits Your Macros) and that is the nutrition from the food you eat; it feeds you according to your body energy needs.

Chontel Duncan, 30

Fitness trainer

Height: 1.86m Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen: My passion is high-intensity strength and conditioning training combined with Muay Thai kickboxing. It is featured in my Fierce programme, which is exclusive to the Sweat app. I train Mondays to Fridays, combining a Fierce session with Muay Thai and dedicate Saturdays and Sundays to rest, recovery and family time. Rest is so important for my mental and physical health and ensures I am motivated and excited to get back to the gym on Mondays.

Diet: How much I weigh is not a focus for me. I follow a pescetarian diet but I take a very holistic approach to food and always listen to my body. I eat every few hours and never fast - I always make sure I have some nourishing snacks with me when I am on the go - like rice cakes and nut butter or a protein shake, to ensure I am never without sustenance. Meal planning and structure is a core focus for me, being a busy mother of two young boys. I plan my meals a week in advance and utilise meal prep to ensure my family and I are always able to enjoy a nutrient-rich meal. Balance is also really important and I never jeopardise an opportunity to spend time with friends and family over a meal. Relaxed meals are a part of life and I make the best choices I can.