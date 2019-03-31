Text and pictures by Kelvin Chng

Joshua Teo, 24

Student

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training five times a week and work on a different body part each day. I focus more on hypertrophy training but would challenge myself for every set I do to increase my strength.

Diet: I try to keep my diet clean but will never force myself to eat food that I do not enjoy. I love eating rice, chicken, salmon and beef. These are the staples in my diet.

Regine Sum, 21

Student

Height: 1.60m

Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training five times a week for about an hour each time. I incorporate both high reps and low reps in my training, mainly focusing on progressive overload. I train early in the morning as it gets my day started.

Diet: I mainly try to eat whole foods. I believe in sustainability, hence my diet is usually 70 per cent whole foods and 30 per cent of what I feel like eating. My staples are rice, steak, salmon and tilapia.