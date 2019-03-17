Text and pictures by Kevin Lim

Tyler Lim, 30

Doctor

Height: 1.83m

Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I get at least six workout hours per week despite my hectic work schedule, centring around the classes I can find on ClassPass. High-intensity interval training, boxing, yoga and CrossFit Workouts of the Day are the usual go-tos. My workout buddies integrate our social activities and workouts so we all have fun, sweat, then hang out afterwards for nice meals and talk our hearts out.

Diet: I do what is called intuitive eating, basically being at peace with what you eat, reducing the stress of stringent diets that result in binge eating once you're off them. It makes life worth living - happier and hence healthier. At home, I pack my shelves and fridge with healthy food. At work, I usually get what I feel like, when I feel like, and how much I feel like on meal-delivery services.

Amanda Dale, 35

Fitness and nutrition director

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: I work out six days per week, with one full rest day. I rotate between high-intensity circuit training, CrossFit, and power yoga, making sure to include mobility, callisthenics and flexibility work alongside the heavy weights. I love to take classes with Tyler and enjoy the challenge of working out with (or against) a partner. I run 5km once a week, but I always make sure to get between 15,000 and 20,000 walking steps per day. I compete in Spartan and other obstacle races a few times a year to keep me on my toes.

Diet: I have been intermittently fasting for nearly four years; I eat within an 8-hour period, followed by a 16-hour period without food. I enjoy two larger meals and one high-protein snack, such as a protein shake or a Greek yogurt bowl with berries. A meal preparation service delivers macronutrient and calorie-controlled lunches to my studio four times per week. A healthy diet with space for indulgences keeps me physically and mentally well.