Text and pictures by Lim Yaohui

Elvin Tan Yi Kiat, 22

Student

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I love weight training and train every day if I have the time, 1.5 to two hours each time. My training is geared towards bodybuilding, which is hypertrophy training, combined with strength and callisthenics.

Diet: I believe in a high-protein diet. For breakfast, I have oatmeal mixed with protein powder, one whole egg and six egg whites. For lunch, it's chicken breast for protein, broccoli for fibre and brown rice for slow-releasing carbohydrate. For dinner, it's dietary fat and protein like salmon, asparagus for fibre, and I have a protein shake before bedtime to keep my body in an anabolic state. I try to avoid processed food like potato chips, chocolate and sugary drinks.

Nicola Kong, 25

Student

Height: 1.57m

Weight: 47kg

Exercise regimen: I used to be a dancer, so most of my physical training comes from body weight strengthening and conditioning. I ventured into yoga and bodybuilding, and that gave me a fresh perspective of what I could do with my body. Whatever training I do, I aim to have a good balance of strength, flexibility and dynamism. I train four times weekly. Each session lasts 1.5 to two hours. I do a lot of core workouts, followed by legs and back.

Diet: I have three standard meals, plus tiny snacks in between if I have an intense workout that day. Breakfast is usually fruit juice and oats, or a slice of bread with ginger tea. Lunch is usually packed from home, either rice or noodles but with low salt and sugar content. I am more flexible with dinner since my first two meals are rather healthy. I aim for a more balanced, sustainable and affordable diet.