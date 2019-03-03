Text and pictures by Joyce Fang

Nirel Tan, 18

Student

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at the gym for 1.5 hours during weekdays. On Mondays and Tuesdays, I focus on upper-body exercises such as chest presses, back rows and overhead presses. Wednesdays are for leg exercises like barbell squats. The last two days are a repeat of the beginning of the week. For cardio, I use the cycling machine twice a week for half an hour. I also work on my abs twice a week, doing crunches and leg raises for 10 to 15 minutes. I alternate between these two exercises for cardio training.

Diet: I cook my own meals. Usually it's chicken breast which I salt heavily to make it tasty. I also eat a lot of fruits and drink lots of water. If I feel like eating something, such as fast food, I will.

Diann Lee, 28

Business banking manager

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I belong to a club, Team RunFanatics, where my coach strategises my workouts around my weekly work schedule. On a typical week, I run 2-3 times on a track or at MacRitchie Reservoir. I will also have one gym session doing weighted and conditioning exercises for 1.5 hours to build strength. On Sunday mornings, I cycle 50 to 60km for 2.5 to 3.5 hours.

Diet: I eat in moderation and have 3 full meals a day. I also drink a lot of water as it is important to hydrate. I watch my sugar intake and rarely take any sugared, carbonated drinks. However, I indulge once in a while as we all need some colour in our lives.