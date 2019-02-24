Text and pictures by Mark Cheong

Tyler Mislawchuk, 24

Canadian professional triathlete

Height: 1.73m

Weight: 63kg

Exercise regimen: Every triathlete trains differently and I am a strong swimmer, so I focus more on biking and running. As such, I swim four times a week, run eight to nine times a week and cycle five times a week. A lot of my training is focused on intensity which consists of more short-power training.

Diet: I generally eat a lot, and consume 4,000 to 6,000 calories a day. The key is filling up on carbohydrates and proteins after every training session, so that I can be ready for the next. There isn't much food I avoid as long as I have a balanced diet.

Charlotte McShane, 28

Australian professional triathlete

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I swim, cycle and run on most days and can train up to six hours a day. I also hit the gym three times a week when I do mostly squats, deadlifts and low-repetition exercises, and warm up with yoga from time to time.

Diet: I am vegan and I make sure I get a good share of protein from plant sources, such as nuts and legumes. I also eat a lot of tofu and tempeh. I don't consume soft drinks and have mainly water and coffee.