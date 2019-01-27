Text and pictures by Ng Sor Luan

Nelson Wong, 34

Product marketing manager

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I do a short-tempo run twice a week and a long run over the weekend. I also go to the gym to strength train for upper and lower body 2-3 times weekly. Introducing high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to my workout routine has lifted my fitness threshold and I am able to perform better in other sports. I believe training the core with exercises such as mason twist and crunchy frog can help to correct posture imbalance and prevent injuries. I also set aside one core-condition workout day.

Diet: I don't really go on diets, but I do practise eating clean. I try to avoid fried food, fatty food and sugary drinks. I eat 5-6 small meals a day and eat in moderation, ensuring that I am only 70 per cent full each time. I normally indulge over the weekends with higher-calorie meals - I cannot say no to burgers, pizza, and pasta.

Maggie Wong, 30

HR executive

Height: 1.63m

Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise about 60-90 minutes daily and I schedule different exercises, from yoga and pilates to HIIT and circuit training, for each day. I enjoy yoga as I get to work on endurance and flexibility. Pilates and other core exercises help to improve my core strength. The two HIIT and circuit classes a week allow me to train on my strength and agility and increase my metabolic conditioning.

Diet: I try to pack lunch to work at least three times a week. These are usually grain bowls or yoghurt bowls. For my grain bowls, I include ingredients such as green beans, quinoa, sweet potatoes, beef stew, salmon, avocado, coconut, and pistachios. My yoghurt bowls usually consist of 2-3 cups of yoghurt with overnight chia pudding, oats, and at least three types of fruits and nuts. My workspace has a lot of healthy snacks so it helps when I'm hungry in between meals at work. I have home-cooked food for dinners. Weekends are usually cheat days as I believe there is no motivation if I have to eat clean every day. Wine and snacks such as chocolate and cookies are my guilty pleasures.