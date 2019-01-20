Rahul Pratap Singh, 25

Army regular

Height: 1.63m

Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I work out four or five times a week. In the gym, I focus on individual muscles and do shoulder presses, lat pull-downs, bench presses and weighted core exercises. When I am unable to go to the gym, I run 5km and do pull-ups, push-ups, and core exercises. I firmly believe discipline, dedication and consistency are the most important elements in achieving your fitness goals.

Diet: I eat more lean-protein food like eggs, fish, soya and broccoli. I reduce my carb intake to a minimum, and drink lots of water to keep hydrated. I eat vegetables for nutrients and antioxidants. As the age-old saying goes: "You are what you eat". So eat healthy to stay healthy.

Jinitha Babe Mohan, 23

Flight attendant

Height: 1.65m

Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: I frequent the gym and I usually start with fully inclined uphill walks for 20 minutes and end with a sprint. Bicep curls, cable tricep push-downs, barbell back squats, kettlebell torso twists are also on my list. On days when the gym is not available, I would do a mix of crunches, squats, Russian twists, mountain climbers, Commando, heel taps and planking.

Diet: Moderation is always key, hence I avoid overeating and save my cheat days for special occasions. I enjoy snacking on dark chocolate and fruits to satisfy my sweet-tooth craving. I love to cook and always try to incorporate more greens, healthy carbs and go pescatarian (a diet which includes fish and seafood instead of a vegetarian diet).

Text and pictures by Kua Chee Siong