Jason Yang, 38

Lawyer

Height: 1.78m Weight: 81kg

Exercise regimen: I am a big fan of high intensity interval training because I don't always have a lot of time. I do CrossFit - essentially a combination of weightlifting, strength, callisthenics and cardiovascular endurance training performed at high intensity - four to five times a week. I also do boxing and outdoor conditioning once a week.

Diet: I am not on any specific diet plan but practise intermittent fasting for 16-hour blocks every 24 hours. I also try to keep my protein levels high and go carbohydrate light (at least during the weekdays for the latter). I am a firm believer that sustainability is key to any diet - it must be something you can live with in the long term as a lifestyle.

Angela Luo, 29

Bank associate director

Height: 1.52m Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: My focus is primarily on resistance and weight training four to five times a week, and also yoga on a weekly basis. I love the challenge they bring both physically and mentally. Generally, I hardly ever do cardio as I don't enjoy it, other than outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking.

Diet: I usually follow the 80-20 guideline, eating healthy most of the time and allowing flexibility for treats. I'm a foodie with a huge sweet tooth so this works for me to find balance and sustainability.