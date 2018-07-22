Yeo Ming Qi, 27, Senior wealth planning manager

Height: 1.66m

Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I usually hit the gym once or twice a week, where I do HIIT (high intensity interval training) and body weight exercises. I participate in perhaps two dragon boat races per year. Typically a few months before a race, I train up to four times a week, comprising two gym and two water sessions. The gym training consists of exercises such as dead lifts and bench presses, while we work on rowing technique and team dynamics during water training.

Diet: I don't follow a particular kind of diet but eat everything in moderation. I try to consume two eggs a day for a healthy protein intake. I also avoid adding sugar to my daily drinks such as coffee and tea.

Thaddeus Loh, 25, Software developer

Height: 1.82m

Weight: 77kg

Exercise regimen: During the dragon boating season, I do water training twice a week, two hours at a time, and high intensity interval training four or five times a week. During the off-season, I run 5km once a week and follow a routine of push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups which I do thrice a week. I also do CrossFit training, where sessions mostly last 11/2 hours.

Diet: My only indulgence is a daily cup of local kopi in the morning. Lunch is usually simple mixed rice or fish soup, and dinner is almost similar, where I have Chinese dishes with soup and rice. I do not consume alcohol and sugary drinks, and don't really like desserts or snacks.

Text and pictures by Mark Cheong