Hosts have final say on foreign fans, says IOC

TOKYO • The decision whether to allow overseas spectators to attend the Summer Games is up to Japan, a senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official said yesterday, signalling that it is up to the host nation to decide on foreign fans in venues.

While domestic fans are set to be allowed to attend events - the cap on attendance figures will be made next month - overseas fans are likely to be barred over concerns that they could spread the coronavirus if permitted to travel to Japan.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day earlier she wants to reach a decision on foreign spectators by the start of the torch relay in Fukushima prefecture on March 25.

Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa added the government will decide by the end of this month and that the IOC will respect any decision made.

"I will let the government make a decision on that. I think they'll talk about foreign spectators later this month," John Coates, head of the IOC's coordination committee for the Games, told Japanese broadcaster TBS.

With the organisers stating that public safety would be the "top priority" at the July 23-Aug 8 Games, Japanese media yesterday reported that the authorities are leaning towards holding the event in front of a domestic audience only.

"As the spread of coronavirus continues in every country, they have decided that allowing visitors from overseas on a large scale will only make people anxious," the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said.

Reports added that the organisers will soon make their position official and convey it to the IOC and International Paralympic Committee chiefs.

While IOC president Thomas Bach said last week that a decision on overseas fans would be taken late next month or in early May, Ms Hashimoto confirmed the country will be deciding earlier as hotels and travel operators are pressing for clarity.

Around 900,000 tickets have reportedly already been sold outside Japan and some 600,000 foreign visitors had been expected to visit before the pandemic's outset.

Tokyo is currently under its second Covid-19-induced state of emergency that limits capacity at sporting events to 5,000.

The emergency is due to expire on Sunday, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said an extension of around two weeks is necessary amid concern over the slowing decline of infections in the capital.

