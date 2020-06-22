Horseracing: Local races to resume behind closed doors from July 11

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Turf Club (STC) will resume racing behind closed doors from July 11.

In a statement on Monday (June 22), the STC said it has received approval from the Government to do so with strict health and safe management measures in place.

Racing fixtures for July to September will be announced on its racing portal.

The statement said: "To minimise the risks of Covid-19 transmission, the Singapore Racecourse will not re-open to the public for the time being.

"We thank our customers for their continued support and seek their understanding that these arrangements are necessary to ensure their safety and well-being, in alignment with the Government's regulations and guidelines."

All local race meetings had been suspended since April due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the STC's race course had been closed to the public since late March.