Horse racing: Undefeated Nadal is good, but is he a Charlatan? Secretariat wins e-Kentucky Derby

(REUTERS) - Is Nadal good enough to beat a Charlatan?

That was the question fans were asking after the two horses were separated into different races at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday (May 2).

With the Kentucky Derby postponed until Sept 5 owing to the coronavirus crisis, the US$1 million (S$1.42 million) Arkansas Derby took centre stage, albeit without spectators on what is usually the biggest day on the American horse racing calendar.

The race over 1.125 miles (1,810m) for three-year-olds at Hot Springs was divided into two divisions and Charlatan, ridden by Martin Garcia, led all the way to convincingly win the first by six lengths.

But Nadal, named after the Spanish tennis star Rafael, was equally impressive in the second flight.

Jockey Joel Rosario guided the colt into the lead around the top turn on the Oaklawn Park dirt before pulling away to triumph by three lengths in 1min 48.34sec, marginally faster than Charlatan's 1:48.49.

Both winners, trained by Bob Baffert, remain unbeaten.

"He's a champ," Rosario said of Nadal.

He was speaking of the horse, though he could well have been talking about the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

Earlier, Secretariat found his stride down the stretch and emerged victorious in a computer-simulated Kentucky Derby, which pitted all of horse racing's 13 Triple Crown winners against each other.

Seattle Slew led for most of the race but had to settle for third after being overtaken by the victorious chestnut stallion, who won the Triple Crown in 1973 and whose story inspired a Disney film in 2010. Citation, who won the Triple Crown in 1948 and was the first race horse to earn US$1 million, came second.

The Triple Crown consists of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes and was most recently won by Justify in 2018.

Horse racing has gone online as the coronavirus crisis forces the cancellation or postponement of meetings, including this month's Grand National in Britain, which was also turned into a virtual race instead.

With the Kentucky Derby - the first jewel of horse racing's real Triple Crown - forced from its traditional first Saturday in May, its home Churchill Downs said it was hoping to raise US$2 million for Covid-19 emergency relief from the race, which utilised data algorithms to help determine the probability of their potential finishing positions.

Churchill Downs on Thursday said it will open for spectator-free racing on May 16 under strict guidelines to mitigate risks from the pandemic. It added that it hopes to have fans in attendance for its famous race in September.