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Horse racing-Remains of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are found in skip

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 - Australian racehorse trainer Bjorn Baker expressed his distress after the remains of his former Melbourne Cup runner So You Are were discovered in a skip.

So You Are, which ran eighth at this month's Melbourne Cup, was euthanized after falling ill with a severe bout of colic and undergoing emergency surgery, Baker said in a statement on Monday.

Footage subsequently emerged on social media showing the horse's remains in a skip at a Sydney waste facility.

“Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are's remains,” Baker said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death."

REC Equine Specialists, which operated on the horse before its death, apologised for the incident, saying it had ceased using a contractor that collected the horse for disposal at a licensed landfill.

REC's managing partner Jonathan Lumsden said the horse should have been promptly and respectfully buried.

“We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that," he said in a statement published by Sydney newspaper the Daily Telegraph.

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him."

REC did not identify the contractor that picked up the remains of the horse for disposal.

Waste management company Cleanaway, which runs the Lucas Heights landfill in southern Sydney, said the site is licensed to accept and dispose of animal carcasses.

"The horse carcass delivered to the facility arrived in a small tipper truck, which is not permitted on the landfill tipping face for safety reasons," a Cleanaway spokesperson said in a statement published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"In accordance with established procedures, the carcass was transferred into a skip bin to enable its safe disposal at the landfill." REUTERS