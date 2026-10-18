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Horse racing-Loughnane becomes Britain's youngest champion jockey since 1923

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FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo celebrates after winning the St James's Palace Stakes REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo celebrates after winning the St James's Palace Stakes REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Oct 17 - Ireland's Billy Loughnane was crowned Britain's champion jockey at Ascot on Saturday, making the 20-year-old the youngest rider to win the title in more than a century.

Loughnane beat fellow Irishman and five-time champion Oisin Murphy, 31, to become the youngest winner since Charlie Elliott in 1923.

“Nearly four years ago when I was going up to Newcastle for my first ride, my aim then was just to have a few winners really," Loughnane said on a Great British Racing media call earlier this week.

"If anyone had said that day that four years later I’d be where I am now I’d have said they were absolutely crazy."

The 20-year-old, who has recorded more than 220 victories this year, will now turn his sights to Gordon Richards' 1947 record of 269 winners in a calendar year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.