Horse racing-I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Grand National steeplechase

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LIVERPOOL, England, April 11 - I Am Maximus became the first horse since Red Rum to regain the Grand National after a valiant battle in the final strides of Saturday's race at Aintree, cementing his place in history as one of the greatest steeplechasers.

I Am Maximus, who went off 9/2 favourite, was pure class in the closing stages, accelerating towards the winning post from well back to beat 18-1 fellow JP McManus runner Iroko and the bold showing Jordans who looked to have a strong chance under Ben Jones when leading three out but faded to finish third.

The eventual winner was rewarded for keeping out of trouble, taking the inside rail in the four and a quarter mile stamina test which was beset by early drama with the likes of Grangeclare West unseating at the first and fancied mare Panic Attack falling at the third.

Despite significant changes to improve the safety of the race in recent years, including reducing the size of some of the fences, the Grand National is still seen as the ultimate test of stamina and jumping and I Am Maximus' record in the race places him among the sport's greats.

I Am Maximus is the first horse since Red Rum in the 1970s to win, then lose, then win another Grand National. He won the race in 2024 before finishing second to Nick Rockett in 2025 and as a dual winner he stands next to Tiger Roll with the rare accolade of winning more than once.

“He’s so good, he’s got such an engine, he’d gallop to the end of the world for you. I’m privileged to have anything to do with him. It is right up there, it is Grand National and Gold Cups, they are the pinnacle of our sport and I’ve got them both,” jockey Paul Townend told ITV Racing.

I Am Maximus's success cements Willie Mullins's role as one of the race's most successful trainers, taking his tally of wins to four, equalling the record set by Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell.

Despite multiple successes Mullins, who also trained this year's Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior, said the race was still the one everyone wanted to win.

"It's very hard (to win off top weight) but maybe the modern-day National is changing and we have to look at it differently.

“It is the first race we all watch on television, it is the one we all aspire to win when we go into racing,” Mullins said. “It is the race you grow up wanting to win and to be part of.

“He is just a superstar, nothing phases him, he comes out and does what he has to do, jumps gallops and wins nationals.”

JP McManus, who had three of the first four home in this year's race, is now the Grand National’s most successful owner, having won the race four times -- with Don’t Push It, Minella Times and twice with I Am Maximus.

Despite efforts to improve the safety of the race, there were a high number of fallers.

Of the 34 runners, 16 finished and seven fell compared to three in 2025 and none in 2024. It is the highest number of fallers since at least 2015.

Animal rights activists have blasted the running of the Grand National and criticised the two fatalities https://www.reuters.com/sports/horse-racing-second-fatality-grand-national-meeting-2026-04-11/ recorded in 2026. REUTERS