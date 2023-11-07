Jockey Dettori eyes another Melbourne Cup in 2024 after retirement U-turn

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori is targeting another ride at the Melbourne Cup in 2024 after calling off his retirement from horse racing.

Dettori, who has ridden more than 3,300 winners and claimed three champion jockey titles, was ruled out of this year's Melbourne Cup, which runs at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Tuesday, due to a suspension for a whip breach.

The Melbourne Cup is one of the few major trophies that has eluded the flamboyant 52-year-old, though he has had several near-misses in the two-mile handicap at Flemington.

"Hopefully in 12 months here I will get a horse for the Melbourne Cup," he told Australian broadcaster Network 10 on Tuesday.

"I'd like to fill in that gap (with victory)."

The British-based jockey had planned to retire at the end of the year but revealed last month he had changed his mind, saying he still had a competitive "fire" and would continue his career in the United States. REUTERS