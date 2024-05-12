Horse racing-Derby winner Mystik Dan expected to run in Preakness Stakes

NEW YORK - Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is expected to run in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the prestigious Triple Crown of American thoroughbred racing, trainer Kenny McPeek said on Saturday.

The bay colt pulled off a remarkable 18-1 upset a week ago at the 1-1/4 mile Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs but McPeek had cast doubt over whether he would attempt the Preakness.

"Mystik Dan is well and acts like he'll be ready to run in the Preakness," McPeek said in a statement. "We plan to run May 18th. The colt's had a good week."

The announcement keeps alive fans' hopes for a Triple Crown attempt at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

McPeek confirmed that Brian Hernandez would ride, as he did at the Derby.

"He didn't win the Derby without the job Brian did," he said. REUTERS