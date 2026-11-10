Horse racing-Australian jockey Neale dies after fall in race

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Nov 10 - Australian apprentice jockey Izzy Neale has died aged 22 after a fall during a race in the state of New South Wales on Sunday.

Neale was thrown from her horse, Marnoo, in the Warren Shire Cotton Cup and airlifted to Dubbo hospital.

"It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Izzy, surrounded by her closest family and friends," her family and Racing NSW said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Through organ donation, Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to our family amid this devastating loss."

Neale rode 88 winners during her professional career.

The final race of the program in Warren was abandoned. REUTERS