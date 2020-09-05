Hop aboard Telecom Missile on first day of new season

RACE 1 (1,600M)

1 Who's Horse, who caught the eye at the trials recently, can roll forward to lead in what looks like a race which lacks pace.

5 Joy Master is another who impressed at the trials. He appears forward enough be competitive first-up with Joao Moreira up.

7 Green Generation has improved since dropping to Class 5. He can progress further with the right run.

3 Fortune Patrol can come from behind and put himself in contention.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 Telecom Missile drops to Class 5 for the first time with reigning champion Zac Purton astride. With blinkers on the first time, he is the one to beat.

1 Adonis won the second race on opening day last season as Douglas Whyte's first winner. He's looking to strike again.

9 E Generation displayed plenty of ability over this course and distance last term. A breakthrough win is not too far away.

2 Fantastic Fabio could find the front with Jerry Chau's 10lb (4.54kg) claim. The value runner.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 All Joyful closed off courageously on debut. With improvement, he could well be the one to beat with with Purton aboard.

7 Daily Charm was solid on debut in Griffin grade. He has plenty of upside and has to overcome only the awkward draw.

2 Winston's Lad is looking for his third consecutive win. He should get the right run from Gate 2.

5 Colonel will put himself in the race from the good draw.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 Interstellar is winless in 13 starts but has shown ability at times. A chance on his recent nice trial.

2 Bright Kid put his best foot forward late last season. If he can overcome the wide gate, he's in with a strong chance.

4 More Than Enough was an impressive last-start winner. He can do it again based on his recent trial.

11 Happy Tango has shown that it is only a matter of time before he scores.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

6 Sumstreetsumwhere closed off last season with a strong win for Blake Shinn. The combo looks capable of scoring again.

4 Angel Of My Eyes secured a gritty breakthrough success last start. He's in with a chance again.

2 Leap Of Faith has drawn awkwardly in Gate 14 but was an impressive winner last time.

3 Villa Fionn could be one to run a bold race first-up with Chau's 10lb claim.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

2 Prince Of Gems was solid in a recent hit-out. From the inside gate, he should get all the favours.

3 Dublin Star is a model of consistency. If he's returned in good order, he rates as a leading player.

10 Sure Win Win looked sound in a recent trial. He looks ready to fire first-up with Purton astride.

4 Helaku Knight improved sharply at the end of last season. With luck, he can make his presence felt from the wide draw.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

7 Heart Conquered was only fair in his debut season but he appears to have improved sharply.

5 War Of Courage is a two-time winner down the Sha Tin straight. On his day, he has a blistering turn of foot.

6 Metro Warrior displayed steady improvement across his first four starts in Hong Kong. He warrants respect with Purton's booking.

2 Allied Agility bears close watching with the 7lb claim from Alfred Chan.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

The HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup

10 Computer Patch is capable of testing this bunch with the right run with only 117lb on his back.

1 Wishful Thinker moved well in a recent trial. With Purton aboard, he should get his chance.

3 Champion's Way returns to the sprint after his Four-Year-Old Classic Series campaign last season, which culminated with an 11th in the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m.

9 Shining Ace is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 Regency Bo Bo is a five-time winner. The inside draw suits him and he has Purton at the helm.

14 Perfect Pair cruised past his rivals last start to score by over three lengths. He gets in with only 115lb.

4 Excellent Proposal grabbed second on his debut. He seems to have improved, going on his recent trial.

1 Star Performance has ability. He shouldn't be discounted with the right run.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

7 Ballistic King is a model of consistency. He can score if he can overcome the awkward draw.

5 Super Wealthy won three on the bounce last season. He appears to have returned in excellent order.

6 Happy Fun can roll forward under Purton in an attempt to skip away with this contest.

8 Beauty Applause is a four-time winner from 12 attempts. He's a flashy chestnut who appears to be on the rise.