Hongkong Great looks the real deal

It looks like all systems go for Hongkong Great. And if his work on the training track is an indication of the form he will carry into Saturday's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), then he could have the race at his mercy.

A winner at his last start, he was the centre of attraction when sent out for a spot of work on Wednesday morning.

After cantering one round, he upped the tempo to run the last 600m at full gallop, clocking 35.8sec for the 600m.

Although already seven years old, Hongkong Great is racing like a fired-up juvenile and, come Saturday, his rivals had better accord him due respect.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange and owned by Edmond Yue Kwok Yin, the Chilean-bred landed here in late May with eight wins - five in Chile and three in Hong Kong - under his girth.

He did not take long to settle into his new surroundings and won at his third Kranji start.

Interviewed on Tuesday while at the Inglis Ready2Race Sale in Sydney, Le Grange was quoted as saying it was "hard to fault his work leading into Saturday's race".

He added that he was "really excited" to get Hongkong Great back racing on the turf.

Hongkong Great's win on Sept 10 was over the mile on the Polytrack.

The trainer also noted that while his charge's best form in Hong Kong was on the all-weather track, Hongkong Great picked up three Group 1 wins on turf while racing in Chile.

He also feels the Cup trip of 1,800m is ideal.

So, is the stage set for the crowning of a new Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner and the second in five years for Le Grange, who saddled Quechua in 2017?

It seems so.

Hongkong Great's gallop was top notch. He is in the form of his life and Le Grange has done all that has to be done.

So, if on Saturday, you are hanging over the railings at the parade ring, ogling at the horses in Race 10, take a long, hard look at Hongkong Great.

You will spot a glint in his eyes. Take it as a sign of supreme confidence.

Aside from that bold gallop by the likely favourite in the big race, there were two other outstanding gallops by horses not entered for the meeting.

Last-start winner Kassab ran the 600m in 39.8sec while Cash Cove reeled off the same distance in 42.1sec.

Both runners are at the top of their game.

Trained by Michael Clements and Alwin Tan respectively, Kassab and Cash Cove have been sparingly raced but both have shown definite promise.

Kassab has won three from seven while Cash Cove is a two-time winner from five starts.

Monitor their Kranji journey. It could prove profitable.