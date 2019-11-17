Home gym apps that work out

If you are like any working professional in Singapore, chances are you are either neck deep in social obligations or constantly stuck at your office desk.

What that means is, you're mostly eating at your desk or leading a sedentary lifestyle, and finding it increasingly difficult to make time (or energy) for exercise.

Thankfully, shelling out cash to sign up for a gym package or to hire a personal trainer is not always necessary when everything is available on your smartphone.

In fact, there is an array of fitness apps that can help you tone up and generate some much needed endorphins in the comfort of your own home.

Whether you are a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, here are the eight best fitness apps that will let you work out at home with ease.

• This article first appeared in www.shape.com.sg

1. HIIT WORKOUTS BY DAILY BURN

With the HIIT Workouts app by Daily Burn, you are sure to sweat it out. The high-intensity interval training workouts range from 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes, and include audio cues that will help you establish good form.

The app also offers a personalised training experience where you can get step-by-step guidance and even modifications to help you along - wherever you are and whatever stage you are at.

Price: Free to download, $9.99 per month for premium subscription.

2. OPENFIT

Openfit, formerly Gixo, aims to turn your phone into a virtual gym with its live group fitness classes.

Taught by certified trainers, you get to choose from a huge selection of classes, including running, walking, cardio, strength training, weight training, HIIT and tabata, with classes lasting for 15 minutes, 25 minutes or 40 minutes.

You do not need any equipment - all you need is your phone, headphones and a positive attitude.

Price: Free to download

3. C25K

Running is said to be the best workout but if you despise pounding the pavement, C25K may get you to change your mind.

The app has a universal, built-in training programme for running novices - with the aim to get you to complete a distance of 5km in just nine weeks.

Before you shake your head and think that is impossible, the app starts with a mix of running and walking, gradually building up your strength and stamina. Do not be surprised if you suddenly feel like going for an evening jog after this.

Price: Free to download, $4.99 per month for premium subscription.

4. 7 MINUTE WORKOUT CHALLENGE

You do not need to hit the gym to get fit. With the 7 Minute Workout Challenge app, you can get it going in the comfort of your own home without any equipment.

The workout consists of 12 high-intensity exercises that you can complete in just seven minutes.

It uses only your body weight as resistance and is an efficient way to burn calories and improve cardiovascular and muscular fitness.

Studies have shown that if you keep to the exercises, it is the equivalent of working out for over an hour.

Price: $3.99

5. DAILY YOGA

Yogis, listen up. Daily Yoga offers personalised coaching and more than 500 poses for you to choose from. Boasting over 200 guided yoga, pilates and meditation classes, the classes are also sorted by body parts, so it is much more convenient if you just want to tackle that leg or neck cramp.

Not only will the app help you be more flexible with your yoga poses and tone your muscles, it also provides health benefits and calms your mind.

Perfect for those who want to be a little bit more zen.

Price: Free to download, $39.99 annually for subscription.

6. SECONDS

Seconds has been touted as one of the best interval timer apps for circuit training, HIIT and Crossfit-type of workouts.

The app comes with templates for common interval programming to build advanced timers. There is also a voice prompter at the end of each workout that prevents you from lying on the floor after each interval.

If you constantly find yourself needing a kick in the butt to get going, this one is for you.

Price: Free to download, $4.99 for premium version.

7. NIKE TRAINING CLUB

The much-raved-about Nike Training Club app is great if you want to experience an intense sweat session across strength, endurance and mobility.

From weight workouts to full-equipment exercises across different intensity levels, there is bound to be a workout suitable for you.

You can also choose from drills and audio guides from professional Nike trainers and even celebrity athletes such as Serena Williams.

Price: Free to download, $14.99 per month for premium subscription.

8. PEAR

Need someone to coach and motivate you through tough workouts, but do not really have time (or the money) to sign up for a gym membership?

Try Pear for real-time personal training and experience interactive coaching from world-renowned athletes who will teach you to train smarter, not harder. The app also has many other easy elliptical workouts or boot camps that are great for beginners.

Price: Free to download, $5.99 per month