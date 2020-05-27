Holyfield open to Tyson bout

LONDON • Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is open to facing former rival Mike Tyson in a trilogy fight for charity, on the condition that the latter asks for the bout to be set up.

The pair fought two epic bouts during their professional careers, including their controversial 1997 encounter in which Tyson bit off a chunk of his rival's ear.

"Iron Mike" recently released training videos which fuelled speculation of a return to the ring while Holyfield, 57, announced his return for a charity bout on Instagram earlier this month.

"If I ask him, it's almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I've beaten twice," Holyfield told the BBC.

"I don't want pressure on me that, 'You just want to fight Mike because you know you can beat him.'

"If he hits me, I'm going to hit back. I'm going to be 58, he'll be 54, you talk about being in good health and doing things the proper way that respects it. I don't have no problem with it."

Tyson, the first heavyweight to hold the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles, retired after a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. Holyfield called time on his career nine years later.

If they do return, they will be following in the footsteps of the retired Floyd Mayweather Jr, who has hinted at a return for an exhibition fight with Manny Pacquiao.

REUTERS