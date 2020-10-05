Holm takes apart Aldana in one-sided win

Holly Holm landing a punch on Irene Aldana's face in what was a nearly flawless performance to win the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The American improved to 14-5 after the unanimous 50-44, 50-45, 50-45 decision victory over her Mexican opponent in the bantamweight bout.


