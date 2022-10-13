Holly's View has victory right in her sights

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(14) RED CENTRE was an unlucky loser at her second start. She was still inexperienced and it showed. She is smarter now and should be bang on target.

(8) BAVARIAN JET is more experienced and has some fair form. She should contest the finish once again.

(1) MERCURIAL JET and (2) SHESAKINDA MAGIC both make their local debuts and would not be surprise winners.

(7) DREAM SCAPE probably needs further but could earn some more money. Must be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) HORSEY ran well on local debut. He has not really repeated that since but the drop in distance could suit and he could pop up and score.

(1) GOOM GOOM has been very consistent on the Polytrack lately and there is no reason he cannot go close to winning on the turf. He will be a danger to Horsey.

(2) DOG DETACHMENT shows pace and could earn some money. (3) CAPTAIN MORNE makes his local debut after a change of trainer and could show vast improvement.

(4) GREEK MAFIA showed good pace on debut and has a winning chance.

(6) SEISMIC EVENT has been consistent and could be included in those quartet bets.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) GIMME MORE TIME has lived up to his name so far but did show improvement last time out. This is not a strong race and he looks hard to beat.

(2) ADMIRALS CHANCE has improved with blinkers and he should be right there at the finish. The rest of the runners need to improve to win. They are mostly lightly raced, so improvement in some is likely.

(3) PRINCE OF HEAVEN needs to find a few lengths to beat these rivals but could earn some minor money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) WAITING FOR SUMMER was a bit of a disappointment last time when only third. This course and distance suits and he is well weighted. Clearly the one to beat.

(3) MASTER VISION showed nice improvement last time out and is course-and-distance suited. This is a much tougher race but he could earn some more money.

(8) KAPUZINER has been a disappointment since his maiden victory but should do a lot better this time and has a winning chance.

(7) SLINGS AND ARROWS is coming off an improved run and could earn some money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) HOLLY'S VIEW shows promise and could be better than rated. She takes on some hard-knockers but is also clearly the one to beat.

(1) SULTANAH is unreliable but could play a minor role if in the mood.

(4) SCARBOROUGH FAIR has been unlucky in some of her most recent runs but always gives of her best and has a winning chance.

(6) ALASKAN FATE is inconsistent. But she is course-and-distance suited and deserves plenty of respect.

(10) ISLE OF THE WINDS has made the trip from the Western Cape so deserves some respect as well.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(10) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is on the up and was not disgraced last time out. This looks a weaker race and she should be right there at the finish.

(13) KAVIAN'S CARA showed improvement back on the turf and looms as the obvious danger.

(14) SUGARBERRY is improving and is coming into this race after a nice easy maiden win.

(5) MAIDEN'S COVE clearly did not like the Polytrack and deserves respect on her form on the grass.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

In this small field with no obvious front-runners, a slow-run race is expected.

(6) DOUBLE CHECK makes the trip from Cape Town and her best recent form has been around this distance. She should not be troubled by a slow-run race and looks hard to oppose.

(3) PRINCESS OF FIRE is coming off a nice win, her second victory in her last four outings, but this does look a tougher race.

(4) HEARTSEASE could turn the tables on rival Princess Of Fire over this longer distance.

(7) WILDEST DREAMS is consistent and has a winning chance.