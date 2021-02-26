Holloway sets sight on hurdles gold in Tokyo

PARIS • American Grant Holloway broke Colin Jackson's longstanding 60m indoor hurdles world record at Wednesday's meet in Madrid.

The 110m hurdles world champion ran 7.29sec to shave one hundredth of a second off the record the Briton set in 1994.

Holloway ran 7.32sec in the heats and blitzed the competition on the way to claiming the record, with Andrew Pozzi of Britain finishing second in 7.51sec.

"I wouldn't say it was a perfect race, but I tied my PR (personal record) in the heat and that usually means I run faster in the final," World Athletics reported him as saying.

"I said before the race that if the record fell, it fell... I know that it is not going to be in the record books forever and when I fall asleep tonight - if I fall asleep - it will already be in the past.

"The (110m) world record outdoors (12.80sec) is definitely in my sights but I want to let all this soak in first, then my priority is win the Olympic trials and then the Olympic gold medal."

The 23-year-old had been in great form all winter, running under 7.40sec 10 times.

His two blistering runs on Wednesday means he has run five of the eight best times in the history of the discipline.

Holloway is undefeated in 41 races over 60m since making his senior hurdles debut just over four years ago, but will have to wait another two years for a chance to shine at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The event in Nanjing, which had been due to take place last year, has been postponed again to 2023.

That leaves the Tokyo Olympics as the biggest event in Holloway's sights.

There is much anticipation over whether he can surpass his personal best of 12.98sec in the 110m event and perhaps even break compatriot Aries Merritt's record, which has stood since 2012, in Japan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE