From football camps to hockey lessons: Sports activities for kids during the holidays

ActiveSG school holiday sports programmes

1. Hockey Academy

When: Dec 14 to 16

Where: Sengkang Hockey Stadium

Who: Under-12 & U-16

Cost: $60

Information: Website

2. Basketball Academy

When: Dec 22 to 24

Where: Jurong West Sports Hall & Our Tampines Hub

Who: Four to 14 years old

Cost: $60

Information: Website

3. Nerf Shootout

When: Dec 26

Where: Home of Athletics

Who: 13 to 18 years old

Cost: Free

Information: Website

4. Three-Day Floorball Camp

When: Dec 12 to 14

Where: Our Tampines Hub

Who: 12 to 17 years old

Cost: $60

Information: Website

For more programmes offered by ActiveSG, visit their website.

Singapore Sports Hub

1. Learn To Play (inline skating)

When: Dec 13, 20 & 27

Cost: Free

Where: Gate 14, 100Plus Promenade (near Skate Park)

Register through the Healthy 365 app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. More information at this website.

2. Community Play Day: Fitness Marathon

What: Includes kickboxing, dance, pilates and high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

When: Dec 19 & 20

Where: Singapore Sports Hub

Cost: $5 per activity

Information: Website

3. Walk of Love with the Flying Dutchman (1km to 2km)

When: Dec 12, 19 & 26

Where: OCBC Square

Cost: Free

Information: Website

JSSL Singapore

What: Elite and Fun football camps

When: Dec 21 to 24 & Dec 28 to 31

Who: Six to 16 years old

Cost: $350 or $100 a day for members, $400 or $120 a day for non-members

Information: Website

Stellar Netball Academy

What: Stellar Netball holiday camps

When: Dec 14 to 16 & Dec 28 to 30

Who: Seven to 18 years old

Cost: $409.97

Information: Website

Youth Floorball Academy

What: Weekly training sessions

Where: Singapore University of Technology and Design

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Who: Four to 17 years old

Cost: $30 per session OR $300 for 10 sessions + 1 more free session

Information: Website