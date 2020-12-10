From football camps to hockey lessons: Sports activities for kids during the holidays

ActiveSG school holiday sports programmes
1. Hockey Academy
When: Dec 14 to 16
Where: Sengkang Hockey Stadium
Who: Under-12 & U-16
Cost: $60
Information: Website
2. Basketball Academy
When: Dec 22 to 24
Where: Jurong West Sports Hall & Our Tampines Hub
Who: Four to 14 years old
Cost: $60
Information: Website
3. Nerf Shootout
When: Dec 26
Where: Home of Athletics
Who: 13 to 18 years old
Cost: Free
Information: Website
4. Three-Day Floorball Camp
When: Dec 12 to 14
Where: Our Tampines Hub
Who: 12 to 17 years old
Cost: $60
Information: Website
For more programmes offered by ActiveSG, visit their website.
Singapore Sports Hub
1. Learn To Play (inline skating)
When: Dec 13, 20 & 27
Cost: Free
Where: Gate 14, 100Plus Promenade (near Skate Park)
Register through the Healthy 365 app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. More information at this website.
2. Community Play Day: Fitness Marathon
What: Includes kickboxing, dance, pilates and high-intensity interval training (HIIT)
When: Dec 19 & 20
Where: Singapore Sports Hub
Cost: $5 per activity
Information: Website
3. Walk of Love with the Flying Dutchman (1km to 2km)
When: Dec 12, 19 & 26
Where: OCBC Square
Cost: Free
Information: Website
JSSL Singapore
What: Elite and Fun football camps
When: Dec 21 to 24 & Dec 28 to 31
Who: Six to 16 years old
Cost: $350 or $100 a day for members, $400 or $120 a day for non-members
Information: Website
Stellar Netball Academy
What: Stellar Netball holiday camps
When: Dec 14 to 16 & Dec 28 to 30
Who: Seven to 18 years old
Cost: $409.97
Information: Website
Youth Floorball Academy
What: Weekly training sessions
Where: Singapore University of Technology and Design
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Who: Four to 17 years old
Cost: $30 per session OR $300 for 10 sessions + 1 more free session
Information: Website