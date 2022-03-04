Holiday blows away Heat at the end

LOS ANGELES • Jrue Holiday drove for a lay-up with 1.9 seconds left as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Eastern Conference leaders the Miami Heat 120-119 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday.

The reigning champions out-scored the visitors 21-6 down the stretch to halt their opponents' winning streak at four games.

Khris Middleton drilled a three-pointer with 13.5sec to play to pull Milwaukee within one, before NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo forced a jump ball and won it - giving Holiday the chance for the game-winner.

"Just had to be aggressive and get something on the rim," Holiday said, adding that the key to the Bucks win was "persistence".

"We know it's a game of runs. When they went on a run, we knew we had one in us. From there, we locked in and got key stops and came back."

Miami had no timeouts left, and Tyler Herro's desperation trey at the buzzer was off-target.

Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists despite being in early foul trouble, while Middleton added 26 points to Holiday's 25.

Herro led the Heat with 30 points, Gabe Vincent scored 21 and Bam Adebayo added 18 points with 12 rebounds for Miami, who made 21 of their 44 three-point attempts.

They remain 11/2 games ahead of the Chicago Bulls (39-23) in the East. The Bucks are fourth (38-25), a game behind the third-placed Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden thrilled Sixers fans on his home debut, scoring 26 points with nine assists and nine rebounds in a 123-108 comeback win over the New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid has 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, who improved to 3-0 with Harden, who last month arrived in a trade-deadline swop deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

"It was a movie," Harden said of his first game in front of the home fans, which started with a dramatic pre-game introduction.

"I felt the energy, I felt the love. I just wanted to come out there and show my love back."

He said his first game in Philadelphia since joining the Sixers was "everything I expected it to be".

