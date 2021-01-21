Holding Olympics 'unwavering' policy

TOKYO • Olympic organisers are "unwavering" on the prospect of holding the coronavirus-delayed Games this year but cannot rule out staging the quadrennial event without spectators, Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto has told AFP.

In an interview ahead of the Games' six-month countdown, he conceded people are "anxious" as virus cases soar worldwide, including in Japan where Tokyo is under a state of emergency.

But he insisted the Olympics were still possible, even without requiring athletes and fans to be vaccinated, and that public opinion would swing behind the Games once the virus situation improves.

"We are not discussing cancellation," he said yesterday.

"Holding the Games is our unwavering policy, and at this point in time we're not discussing anything other than that."

The spectre of cancellation has returned to haunt the Games 10 months after the pandemic forced the first postponement in Olympic history.

Polling in Japan this month showed around 80 per cent of respondents oppose holding the Games this year, even after the organisers unveiled a raft of anti-virus measures though Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Monday to forge ahead with preparations for the Games.

World Athletics head Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London 2012 Olympics organising committee, also reiterated his belief the Tokyo Games would take place but told Sky News they would be a challenge to stage and a very different experience.

Much remains uncertain, including whether foreign fans will be able to attend, or if spectators will be allowed at all. Japan's borders are all but closed to foreign visitors, and attendance at domestic events is limited to 5,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

But Coe backs the hosts to pull off the feat. "Of all the countries on the planet that really has the fortitude, and resilience and the street smarts to see this through, it is actually Japan," he said.

"I wake up as a federation president really grateful that it is Japan that's dealing with this and not some other places that I can think of. So I'm sure we will be there.

"I think there will be big issues around crowds and distancing the athletes. Just think about the village, you've got 10,500 athletes and probably another 7,000 support staff in there and they're all probably wanting to eat at roughly the same time.

"I think the Games will take place but they will look different."

His optimism contrasts with that of Keith Mills, his former deputy of the 2012 Games, who said he would plan for a cancellation if in charge of the Tokyo event.

Last November, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said he was "very, very confident" spectators would be allowed.

"I don't know how possible that is, but basically, having no fans is not desirable," Muto said, adding that a decision will be made in the coming months. "What conclusions are reached in spring is something we'll find out later."

He acknowledged that anti-virus measures, which include a ban on fans cheering, will make the Tokyo Games unlike any past Olympics.

He said the "biggest challenge" was the 53-page anti-coronavirus rule book, which mandates regular testing for athletes, limits their movement and shortens stays at the Olympic Village.

"If we don't plan this thoroughly, we can't hold a safe and secure Olympics," he said.

While Japan has seen a comparatively small coronavirus outbreak, with just over 4,500 deaths so far, a recent surge in cases has renewed concerns about the Games.

"The situation with coronavirus in Japan and around the world is very severe, so of course people are feeling anxious," Muto said.

But he said the roll-out of vaccinations, and slowing infections, would gradually change public sentiment. Japan is not expected to begin vaccinations before late next month, focusing first on health workers and the elderly. Reports say other people will receive jabs from May, just two months before the Games start on July 23.

Muto reiterated that the organisers and Olympic officials "haven't discussed making the vaccine a condition" for athletes or fans.

He said the virus was unlikely to be eliminated in the near future, but that it only reinforced the importance of the Games.

"It's precisely because we're in this situation that we need to remember the value of the Olympics - that humankind can co-exist peacefully through sport," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS